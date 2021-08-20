Financial Comparison: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) & Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Intevac shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Intevac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Desktop Metal and Intevac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20 Intevac 0 0 2 0 3.00

Desktop Metal currently has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 183.38%. Intevac has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.28%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Intevac.

Risk and Volatility

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intevac has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Intevac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -0.84% -0.69% Intevac -14.81% -12.04% -9.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Desktop Metal and Intevac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 112.61 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -12.88 Intevac $97.82 million 1.20 $1.06 million $0.05 95.60

Intevac has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intevac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intevac beats Desktop Metal on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets. The Photonics segment develops high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras, and system for use in the defense industry. It also provides integrated digital night-vision imaging systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

