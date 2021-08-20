Fear NFTs (FEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00138588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00148886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,578.52 or 0.99870519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00921098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00708431 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars.

