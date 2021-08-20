Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal Sells 6,100 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $163,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fathom alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marco Fregenal sold 2,480 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $63,760.80.

On Friday, July 9th, Marco Fregenal sold 5,254 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $168,548.32.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Marco Fregenal sold 6,088 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $193,841.92.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marco Fregenal sold 8,069 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $265,792.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $124,161.96.

Shares of FTHM stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fathom in the first quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fathom by 789.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Fathom by 18.3% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fathom by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fathom by 1,323.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTHM shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.