Fate Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,548 put options on the company. This is an increase of 978% compared to the typical volume of 422 put options.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,942,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $16.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.51. 230,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,947. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

