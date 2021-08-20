Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.71.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 3,109,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,291 shares in the company, valued at $14,588,405.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,792. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

