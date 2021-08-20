Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 96.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

