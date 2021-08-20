Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.39 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

