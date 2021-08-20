Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Cowen

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTCH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

FTCH stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

