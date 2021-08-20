Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

