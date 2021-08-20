Fantom (FTM) Trading 60.8% Higher Over Last Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $269.94 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.02 or 0.00865165 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00106354 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

