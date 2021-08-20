Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 700 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 932,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,792. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

