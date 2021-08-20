Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 151 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $157.96. The stock had a trading volume of 71,130,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.82. The company has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $155.50 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.84.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

