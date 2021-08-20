Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 490 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 120.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 182,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 71.0% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 28,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

DHR stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,664. The company has a market capitalization of $229.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.33. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

