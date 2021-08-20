Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 1,066 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.13. 5,478,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.91.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

