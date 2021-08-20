Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $9.06 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.5% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 241,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,032.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,015,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,774. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.34. The stock has a market cap of $560.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

