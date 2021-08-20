Fairfield Bush & CO. Acquires 117 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 170,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $555.00. 927,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.67. The company has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $557.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

