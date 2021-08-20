Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $101.05 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

