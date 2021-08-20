Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Express were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Express by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Express by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Express stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

