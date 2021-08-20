Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Experian alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Experian stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Experian (EXPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.