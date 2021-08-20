Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.79. 3,924,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

