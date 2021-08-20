Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 4,188 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of HealthStream worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $935.77 million, a P/E ratio of 114.73, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.