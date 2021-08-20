Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQ. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQ. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

