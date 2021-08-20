Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COKE opened at $396.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $223.50 and a one year high of $460.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.71.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

