Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 6,123 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $79.62 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

