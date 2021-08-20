Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,381 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 122.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 20.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

BCC opened at $53.04 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

