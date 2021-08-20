Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €38.00 ($44.71) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday.

EVT opened at €42.06 ($49.48) on Wednesday. Evotec has a twelve month low of €21.36 ($25.13) and a twelve month high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €37.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.94.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

