Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 443.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Evolving Systems worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Evolving Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $2.09 on Friday. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

