Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Sells $423,354.98 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
EOLS opened at $10.50 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
