Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Sells $423,354.98 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EOLS opened at $10.50 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.