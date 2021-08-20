Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 1,897,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.