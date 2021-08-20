Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Update

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EVRG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 1,897,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $69.20.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Evergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Evergy by 3,564.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

