Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.38.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $271.43 on Monday. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.