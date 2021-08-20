Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $159.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Shares of EVBG opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $962,523. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

