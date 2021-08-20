Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 623,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,980 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,342,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

