Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61.
In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 623,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,980 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,342,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
