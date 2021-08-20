EtherGem Market Capitalization Achieves $370,469.97 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $370,469.97 and $1,676.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.80 or 0.00863244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00109667 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002188 BTC.

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

