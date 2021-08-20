Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises about 1.6% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.75. 3,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,643. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $336.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.94.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

