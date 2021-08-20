Essentia 1-Day Volume Tops $217,913.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Essentia has a market cap of $4.76 million and $217,913.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Essentia has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.55 or 0.00847397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00049003 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.