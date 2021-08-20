Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Receives $28.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.