Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pretium Resources Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

NYSE PVG opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pretium Resources by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,060,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 463,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,401,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 103,446 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 152.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

