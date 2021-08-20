Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 14,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.
In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
EQH stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.20. 66,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.48. Equitable has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.67.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
