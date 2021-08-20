Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 14,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 15,007.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9,941.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,138 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $86,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 305.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.20. 66,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.48. Equitable has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

