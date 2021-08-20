Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $836.74. 6,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 218.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $817.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,432. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.28.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

