Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Reduced by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,432. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $841.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $817.49.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

