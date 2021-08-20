Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $330.00 at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $285.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EFX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.42.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $258.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $264.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

