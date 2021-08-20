Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches Market Cap of $11.59 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $873,362.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equalizer has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00142527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00150241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.58 or 1.00041635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00923160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.34 or 0.06757455 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

