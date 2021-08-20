EQT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 22,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 361% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,811 call options.

NYSE:EQT opened at $16.25 on Friday. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in EQT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in EQT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

