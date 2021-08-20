EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at Williams Capital issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year. Williams Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

EQT stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

