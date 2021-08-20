EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 43.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,939,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,038,922 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $328,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $64.26 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

