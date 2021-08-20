Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.25.

NYSE:ETR opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

