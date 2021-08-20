Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Entergy were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

