Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone for hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis. Entera Bio Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

ENTX opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.