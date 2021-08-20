Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.20.

ENTG stock opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,816 shares of company stock worth $7,839,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

